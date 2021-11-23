Cynthia Jane (Warner, Hargis) Brenner, 72, of Napoleon Township, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. She is survived by her husband, Judd Brenner; two sons, Andrew (Lori) Hargis and Casey Hargis; grandchildren, Austin and Makenna Hargis, Brynn and Michael Ruhl; siblings, Mike (Debbie) Warner, Kirk (Brenda) Warner and Melissa (Harold) Parrish, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph and her parents, Sydney and Audrey (Watson) Warner.

Cindy was born in Jackson, Mich., on December 15, 1948. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Baker College. She was a records clerk for the Jackson City Police Department for many years. She loved to read a variety of different books, she also loved musicals, and painting, especially ornaments for the family at Christmas. She also loved to spend time with family, especially grandkids, and camping.

Services were at Arthur-Day Funeral Home Monday, November 22, 2021. Cody Hudgins officiated. Contributions in her memory are directed to her family. Arrangements were handled by Arthur-Day Funeral Home, LLC, Michigan Center.