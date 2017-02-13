Kay J. Pelham, age 80, of Barryton, Mich., passed away Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at home. She was born March 24, 1936, in Jackson, Mich., to Russell and Grethel (Beardsley) Blackmere. Kay graduated from Vandercook High School in 1954. On May 7, 1955, she married Gerald L. Pelham in Jackson. They made their home and raised six children in Cement City before moving to their current home on Lost Lake in 1992.

Kay was a talented painter and interior decorator in the Brooklyn area. She was active in the Columbia Central Athletic Boosters, Daughters of the American Revolution and instrumental in planning events for the Michigan Chapter of the Flow Blue International Collectors Club. Kay loved gardening, fishing and bird watching. Her hospitality will not be forgotten by numerous duck hunters that gathered for comradery at Kay and Gerald’s house.

Kay’s life will continue to be celebrated by her husband of 61 years, Gerald; six children, Cheryl (Denny) Heselschwerdt of Napoleon, Terry (Teresa) of Mosherville, Gary (Robin) of Cement City, Tim (Mindy) of Livingston, Texas, Steve of Litchfield and Jeff of Cement City; siblings, Keith Blackmere of Jackson and Marylou (Jack) Sumner of Lansing; best friend and confidant, Peg Williams; 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Kay was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Carol French.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Kay's name can be made to the charity of your choice.