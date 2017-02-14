His legacy . . . Edward Sierminski, age 90, of Cambridge Township, passed away at home Feb. 14, 2017, under the loving care of his family and Great Lakes Caring Hospice. He was born Aug. 25, 1926, in Jackson the son of Julius and Francis (Ulko) Sierminski. Ed proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He married Norma Baker Sept. 6, 1947, in Jackson and she preceded him in death. Ed was employed as a machinist/mechanic for Clark Equipment until his retirement. He was a member of St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church. Ed was a kind, loving and devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather and friend and will be lovingly remembered by his family and all who knew him.

His family . . . Ed is survived by his children, Carol Molton, Nancy (Glenn) Yensch, Cathy (Gary) Bice, Diane (Bob) Demeester, Tom (June) Sierminski; daughter-in-law, Mary Sierminski; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great- grandchild. In addition to his wife, Ed was preceded in death by his sons, Ronald and Edward Sierminski Jr.; grandchildren, Tammy Sue and Glenn III; siblings, Anna Kaplinski, Eleanor Turner, Stanley Sierminski and Genevieve Tyslenko.

His farewell . . . Ed’s family will greet friends Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel, Brooklyn, at 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon. In honor of Ed, memorial donations may be shared with Great Lakes Caring Hospice or the Disabled American Veterans www.dav.org. Please sign Ed’s guestbook at www.borekjennings.com or leave a message of comfort for the Sierminski family by calling 877-231-7900.