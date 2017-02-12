Juan “John” Clevenger went to be with the angels Feb. 12, 2017, for his final reward and to be with others who have gone before him. He was born Aug. 22, 1952, to Wayne Clevenger and Addie Mae (Gilbert). Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Morris; and sister, Ruth Cattell.

He is survived by his loving wife, Juanita; daughter, Chasity; grandsons, Jacob Mcfate and Bradley (Kendra) Guild; great-grandson, Bradley Jr.; brothers, Gilbert, of California, Gordon and Gene, Centerville, Mich.; and sister, Sally, of Onsted.

He served in the U.S. Army, worked in Jonesville, Mich., at Addison Products. He then moved to Three Rivers and worked at Fonda packaging.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday, Feb. 23 at 11 a.m. at Cement City Baptist Church.