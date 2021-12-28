Kathryn “Kathy” Ann Wlosinski, 70, of Brooklyn, formerly of Canton, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at her home in Brooklyn. She was born April 17, 1951, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Henry William and Dolores Patrica (Mayszak) Becker.

Kathy grew up in Oak Park, graduating from Ferndale High School in 1969. She married the love of her life, Bob, on June 17, 1972. The following year they made their home in a wonderful neighborhood in Canton, where they lived and raised their family for the next 29 years. In 2002, they built their home on the site of the family cottage on Vineyard Lake in Brooklyn, Michigan, and have enjoyed lake living ever since.

Family always came first for Kathy; her children and grandchildren were her life. Kathy worked in customer service for over 30 years and truly enjoyed helping her clients, most recently at Edward Jones in Manchester and Chelsea. Kathy always had a smile for everyone and had a positive outlook on life, even during her four year battle with cancer. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Robert Joseph Wlosinski; her children, Brian (Angela Wong) Wlosinski of Plymouth, Jill (Chad) West of Chandler, Arizona; siblings, Audrey Becker and Christine (Brian) Omerod; grandchildren, Maylin Wlosinski, Emma West, and Louis West; niece and nephews, Ken Wlosinski, Janet (Tim) Wlosinski Hayden, Falconer Arendell, Tommy Arendell; and great-niece, Abigail Hayden.