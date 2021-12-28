Steve W. Moyer, 73, of Grass Lake, Mich., passed away on December 7, 2021, at home with his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Edith L. Moyer, and three children, Jennifer Moyer, Michael (Cristal) Moyer, and Danielle (Jeff) Gauntlett. He was a proud Pop-pop to Ruby Johnson, Allison Moyer, and Natalee Moyer. He is also survived by his mother, Ruby Moyer of Lewisburg, Penn.; sister, Penny (Marvin) Gaugler of Northumberland, Penn., and Jeff (Carol) Moyer of Lakeview, Ohio.

Steve holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Lock Haven University where he was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon, a master’s degree in education from East Stroudsburg, and a Doctor of Education from Temple University. He was passionate about education and teaching and it showed in the respect that his students have for him to this day.

Steve was a sports lover, especially golf which he taught himself to play, soccer, tennis and baseball. He was always ready to throw the baseball around or play a game of ladder ball in the yard with family and friends. He loved living on Grass Lake where he could fish and kayak. He was also a lifetime member of the Northumberland Fire Company No. 1 in Pennsylvania.

Steve and his wife Edie are big supporters of the Grass Lake Senior Center where Steve helped with activities such as ping pong and chair volleyball. Per his wishes of cremation, there will not be a memorial service. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Grass Lake Senior Center, 373 Lakeside Drive, Grass Lake, MI 49240, or phone 517-522-8466. Please sign Steve’s guest book at sherwoodfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Sherwood Funeral Home, Grass Lake.