Bette Ann Osterhout, 65, of Summit Township, passed away at home Tuesday, December 21, 2021, surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice. Bette was born in Mt. Clemens, Mich., on Sunday, March 4, 1956, to the late Harold L. and Maxine (Webster) Guminski.

She married Bruce G. Osterhout on August 12, 1977, who survives. She also is survived by two children, Crystal Osterhout and Nicholas (Anne) Osterhout; five grandchildren, Ashley, Alexander, Hunter, Shiloh and Logan.

She retired from the CP Federal Credit Union (now the True Community Credit Union) after a career as a teller and several other positions. She graduated from Pacific High School in 1988.

Bette had a way of working with children to teach them about the Lord, enjoyed researching the family history, color by numbers on her tablet – completing thousands of pictures, photography, puzzles, and was an avid NASCAR fan.

Bette and Bruce belonged to the Jackson Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (3019 West Morrell St., Jackson, MI) where a celebration of life will be held Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 11 am with Brother James Lewis presiding. Contributions in her memory are directed to the Church. Arrangements by Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center.