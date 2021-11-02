Katherine “Katie” Rose Hoffman, of Jackson, born November 28, 1970, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the age of 50. Katie is survived by her father, Russell Hoffman, of Napoleon; mother, Marcia Hoffman, of Jackson; her siblings, nephews, niece, along with many other extended family members and many friends.

Katie was a bartender in many of the Jackson bars over the years. She always had a smile on her face and a lot of BS stories to keep everyone entertained.

Katie enjoyed the simple things in life, especially the beach and water. She loved it so much she turned her backyard into a beach, and she was very proud of it. She loved canning and cooking not only for her but all who would enjoy it. Katie loved her dogs, spending time with her family and hanging with her friends.

She will truly be missed by any and all who knew her. Cremation has taken place. The family will be having a celebration of life service on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 1 to 6 p.m. at PNA, 638 Page Ave. (upstairs), Jackson. Please come have some delicious food and share your memories of her will all of us.