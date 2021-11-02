Barbara Lou Badders, 88, of Lake Somerset, Cement City, passed away at the home of her daughter on October 24, 2021, while surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 21, 1933, in Rollin, Mich., to Lester and Mildred (Phillips) Kuhn. Barbara married Wayne E. Badders on October 5, 1952, who preceded her in death in 2016.

She graduated from Hudson High School in 1951. After raising her four children, she worked as a secretary for the Bay City Home for Developmentally Disabled from 1974 until retirement in 1987. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Lakes. She resided at Lake Somerset for the past 35 years. She loved her grandchildren, horse racing, reading, snowmobiling, garage sailing, and wintering in Las Vegas, Nev.

She is survived by her four children, Pamela Badders (Kim) of Lake Somerset, Mich.; Randall Badders of Burbank, Calif.; Mitchell (Sharon) Badders of Port Richey, Fla.; Christy (Dale) Sumner of Lake Somerset, Mich.; grandchildren, Joseph (Shannon) Sumner; Alicia (Jerry) Langhart; Mykel (Erin) Sumner; Taylor Sumner (Isaac); five great-grandchildren, life-long friend, Marlene Killips, her fur baby “boy”, Levi, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Barb was preceded in death by her parents, and sister and brother-in-law: Donna (George) Ames.

Cremation has taken place. Visitation was from 2 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, followed by a celebration of life service held at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Lutheran Church of the Lakes, Addison, Mich., with Pastor Tyson Bentz officiating.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, Mich. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Lutheran Church of the Lakes.