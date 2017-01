Bernard M. “Bernie” Yager 77, of Manitou Beach, Mich., died Jan. 24, 2017. He was born Aug. 9, 1939, in Hillsdale County, to Herbert A. and Viola M. (Denton) Yager. He married Joy L. Wentz April 4, 1959, in Hudson, Mich., and she survives. Services were held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson.