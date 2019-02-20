June Pauline Aiken, 98, of Napoleon Township, passed away at her home February 12, 2019, under the loving care of her family and Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice.

She is survived by three children, Dennis Aiken, Douglas Aiken and Judith Serafin; seven grandchildren, Steve (Betsy) Taylor, Trevor, Tracy, Nicole, Christopher, David Aiken and Brian (Molly) Serafin; thirteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sister, Chloe Miller; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 72 years, Harry P., in 2012; grandson, Todd Serafin; siblings, Pat Mohr, Sally Bloomer, Hobart and Robert Ratcliff; daughter-in-law, Loretta Aiken; and son-in-law, Dennis Serafin.

She was a beautician at Field’s Department Store in Jackson for many years, loved visiting the family cabin in Leota, and enjoyed snowmobiling and visiting casinos.

June has been cremated and graveside interment services will be held in the spring at Oak Grove Cemetery, Napoleon. Contributions in her memory are directed to the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice. Arrangements by Arthur-Day Funeral Home, LLC in Michigan Center.