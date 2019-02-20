Eugene Arthur Osborn, 92, of Brooklyn, Mich., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Arbor Manor. He was born on March 25, 1926, in Columbia City, Ind., the son of Ernest Wilmer and Leona Mae (Ogle) Osborn. Eugene married Marjorie Ellen Goodrich on June 12, 1946, in Elizabethtown, Ky.

He will be remembered as a patriotic and prayerful father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. He was a faithful member of the Community Bible Church, the American Legion, Irish Hills Marine Corps League, Cascades Marine Corps League, Tipton Masonic Lodge, Military Order of the Devil Dogs, and VFW.

Osborn is survived by Lincoln (Linda) Osborn, Pamela Sue (Bruce) Brandley and Cassi MiShel (Dusty) Currie; 13 grandchildren, Misty Collins, Heidi Hoffman, Byron Osborn, Marjorie Osborn, Lincoln Osborn, Aaron Brandley, Nathan Brandley, Page Crighton, Chelsae Currie, Micah Currie, Brady Currie, Maddie Currie; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren. Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother (Ernest Osborn), sister (Anna Louise), daughter (Linda Collins) and granddaughter (Christina Lynne Osborn).

Eugene’s family and friends gathered together on Monday, February 18 at the Community Bible Church of Manchester for a celebration of life with Pastor Ron Clark officiating. In honor of Eugene, memorial donations may be directed to the Community Bible Church of Manchester, Mich. Interment took place at Kistler Cemetery in Royal Center, Ind. Please leave a message of comfort for Eugene’s family at 877-231-7900 or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.