Patricia (Elliott) (Staub) Spahr, 77, of Brooklyn, Mich., passed away, December 13, 2018. Patricia was born September 14, 1941, in Jackson, Mich., the daughter of Gerald (Bud) and Anne Elliott.

She is survived by three children, Terri Staub-Jess, Karol Major and Beth Staub; two sisters, Linda Mahan and Debbie Hardcastle,and four grandchildren.She was preceded in death by brother Jack Elliott.

A private family service will be held at a later date.