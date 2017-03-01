Julie Sokoll, age 64, of Grand Blanc, Mich., died Feb. 27, 2017, after a long battle with cancer. Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m., Friday, March 3, 2017, at St. Joseph Shrine in Brooklyn, Mich. Father Bob Pienta will officiate with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Julie’s family will receive friends at Martin Funeral, Cremation & Tribute Services in Grand Blanc, Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. and Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m., then from 6 to 9 p.m. On Wednesday and Thursday evening, family, friends and parish will gather at the funeral home for a Rosary at 7:30 p.m. On Friday morning, Julie will be taken to the church to lie in state from 10 a.m. until time of funeral mass at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice House of Shiawassee. Envelopes are available at the funeral home and church.

Julie was born April 21, 1952, in Alpena, Mich., the daughter of Paul and Edith (Haske) Niedzwiecki. She attended Posen Schools and graduated with the class of 1970. She and Mark Sokoll were united in marriage Aug. 10, 1974. Julie was a model and seamstress and made her own wedding dress and her husband’s first suit. She also enjoyed restoring furniture. Julie’s treasures in life were her children and her grandchildren; she was always helping them out and pushing them to succeed in all things.

Left to cherish her memory are, her husband, Mark Sokoll; four children, Michael and wife, Sarah Sokoll, Rebecca Sokoll and partner, Zerek Kemph, Adam and wife, Dana Sokoll and Joseph Sokoll and fiancée, Melissa Bartlett; grandchildren, Robert, Matthew, Emily, Jack, Isaac, Vera, Ellis, Andrew, Jacob, Lucas, and Calvin; Aunt Norma Griswatch and family who were her close companions in life; siblings, Agnes, Eugene, Paulette, Jerome, Carl, Todd, Gary, Angie, Tosia, Steve, and Jan; dog, Max; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Julie was preceded in death by her parents. The family would like to send special thanks to their support system, family and friends that provided her with around the clock love and care while in the hospital.

Friends may share a memory with the family at the funeral home, church or online at www.martinfuneralhome.com.