B. Phyllis Bradstreet, 88, of Addison, died March 2, 2017. She was born Jan. 27, 1929, in Westin, Mich., to Virgil and Gertrude (VanSickle) Pifer. She is survived by three sons; one stepdaughter; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Services for Phyllis were held at Sunday, March 5, 2017.