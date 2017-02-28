Joann R. Sneary, age 75, of Jerome, passed away at CareLink of Jackson. She was born July 19, 1941, in Tecumseh, Mich., to Harvey C. and Rhoda M. (Haggadone) Robinson. She was raised in Tecumseh and graduated from high school in 1959. She married Clinton E. Sneary on April 27, 1963, in Tecumseh, and he preceded her in death Oct. 24, 2014.

They moved to the Jerome area in 1969. Joann worked for Somerset Township in many different capacities and retired as librarian in 2013. She helped with acquiring and renovating McCourtie Park in Somerset Center, was an avid reader, played bingo, was a Cub Scout leader, loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Surviving are one son, Richard Sneary of Jackson; one daughter, Michelle and her husband Michael Beach of Pittsford; two grandchildren, Brandon Beach and his fiancée Tory Lash, and Bradley and his wife Braily Beach; one great-grandson, Trenton; two sisters, Inez Sloan of Dallas, Texas, and Rosemary Relitz of Clinton; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold “Buddy” Robinson and Ronald “Duffy” Robinson, and two sisters, Eleanor Smith and Barbara Latchaw.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. At Joann’s request, there will be no funeral service and cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted and made to the charity of the family’s choice.

