Judith Jean Baldwin, 81, of Onsted, Mich., formerly of Traverse City, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Cambrian Memory Care in Tecumseh. She was born on September 3, 1939, in Detroit, Mich., to Richard H. and Elizabeth M. (Lindberg) Anderson. She was the oldest of seven sisters. She graduated in 1957 from Mercy High School in Southfield, Mich., then went on to receive her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Mercy College in Detroit. Judy met a special boy named John Baldwin in grade school and married him on August 26, 1961, in Southfield, Mich.

Early in her married life, she became a devoted and loving mother with endless patience and understanding, while often being a quiet observer. She was famous for her sweet rolls and Christmas cookies. The road for John and Judy led them to Onsted, Mich., where they continued to raise their family. They had many friends and fun times. Judy worked with at-risk moms and babies at the Lenawee County Health Department in Adrian and then at Antrim County Health Department in Mancelona, Mich., retiring in 2001. She was known by her family as the “baby magnet” because there wasn’t a baby out there that didn’t respond to her.

After her family was raised, she shared countless adventures with John in travel but enjoyed the simplicity of a sunset boat ride to see the eagle’s nest on Skegamog Lake Williamsburg, Mich. She became an avid gardener, reader, applesauce and pie maker. She loved completing crossword puzzles and playing cards with her grandkids.

Her life’s journey brought her back to Onsted after many years in Traverse City, where she reconnected with old friends and family for Friday night dinners and bonfires at the cabin. Judy was a member of St. Mary on the Lake Catholic Church in Manitou Beach, Mich.

She is survived by her husband John; daughters, Peggy (Scott) Schultz of Onsted, and Michelle (Arvydas) Montvilas of Norwalk, Ohio; sons, John (Christina) Baldwin of Birmingham and Joseph (Wendy) Baldwin of Lawton; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also four sisters, Joan Bankard, Jackie Ewing, Jayne (Larry Weigel) Anderson and Jill Anderson. Judy was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Janet MacCracken and Joyce Cottle.

Cremation has taken place. A Requiem Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, 32340 Pierce Street, Beverly Hills, MI 48025. Private inurnment of her ashes will be in Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Southfield, Michigan.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, Mich., and A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors in Royal Oak, Mich. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.