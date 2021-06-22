Gearldine “Bunny” C. Dart, 79, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at ProMedica Flower Hospital. She was born on March 11, 1942, in Adrian, the daughter of Earl B. and Pauline M. (Putnam) McKinney.

Jerry attended Addison Community Schools and was a cherished member of the community. She was a very active member of the Lutheran Church of the Lakes in Addison and loved going to lunch with the girls. Jerry married Raymond A. Dart on June 21, 1958, in Manitou Beach. He preceded her in death on March 29, 2014. She was an avid reader and loved to watch the birds. She was the salt of the earth; loved God, her family, friends and her church. She loved life, spending time at the dock for cookouts and especially watching her grandkids and great-grandkids play sports.

Surviving Jerry are her two children, Teressa (Mike) Summerville of Sarasota, Fla., and Bradley Dart of Manitou Beach; five grandchildren, Raeann (Robert) Gay, Michelle Summerville, Nichole (Ian) Hensen, Sky Dart, Hunter Dart, and their mother, Trisha Dart; four great-granddaughters, Lyla Hensen, Whitney Hensen, Hanna Hensen and Alaina Gravitt; two sisters, Sheila (George) Blaker and Merribel Ramsey; family friend, Sally Quigley; good friends, Dave and Cheryl Perry and her special friend of 50 years, Jan Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond A. Dart; two brothers, Robert and Ronald McKinney; and two sisters, Beatrice McKinney and Penny Richards.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Lutheran Church of the Lakes in Addison, with Rev. Al Muck officiating. Burial will take place in Green’s Lakeside Cemetery in Manitou Beach. The visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.

