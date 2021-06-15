Callie Lucile Moog, 64, of Napoleon Township, passed away at her home on June 8, 2021. She is survived by four children, Angela (Herbert) Allcock, Heather (JJ) Nichols, Dawn Moog and Scott Moog; twelve grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and her brother, Arnold Tester Jr. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Donald Lavern Moog in 2012; brother, Jerry Tester; grandson, Damion Moog and her parents, Arnold and Lucile (maiden-Andrews) Tester.

She was a long-time resident of Napoleon, attended Napoleon High School, worked in customer service at Walmart, enjoyed Nintendo gaming and bingo games.

At her request cremation has taken place and no services will be held. The family wishes to thank the staff at Henry Ford Allegiance Hematology/Oncology for their kindness and wonderful care. Arrangements by Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center.