Judith Ellen Lama

Judith Ellen (Vanderburg) Lama, age 76, of Onsted, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, as the result of an automobile accident. Judy was born Aug. 12, 1940, in Wayne, Mich., to Allen and Florence (Stanley) Vanderburg. In November 1962 she married Kenneth Richard Lama (USMC-retired) in Detroit. The couple had two sons, Keith and Christopher. Judy was a resident of the Irish Hills area since 1975 moving to the area from Detroit, having grown up spending time at the family cottage on Vineyard Lake. The Lama’s lived previously in Detroit and San Diego, Calif. Judy received an associate degree from Jackson College and worked for many years in office administration as a legal secretary and bookkeeper. She was a member of the Springville United Methodist Church and supported many local charities and organizations. Judy loved social events, gardening, lake living and outdoor activities. She gave blood whenever possible. Judy was devoted to her family and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Lama; her son, Christopher; two brothers, Allen and Douglas Vanderburg; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Florence Vanderburg; and her son, Keith Lama.

A memorial gathering will be held at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home in Tecumseh, Mich., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.

