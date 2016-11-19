David Edward Rinehart, 75, of Onsted, Mich., went to be with the Lord Nov, 19, 2016, at his home. He was born Sept. 24, 1941, in Quaker Village, Mich., the son of Edward and Hazel (Baker) Rinehart, both deceased.

David graduated from Hillsborough High School, Tampa, Fla., in 1959. He joined the U.S. Army right after graduation and served until 1962. During his time in the Army, he competed in many sharp-shooting competitions around the world. He married Kay L. Hackett Nov. 7, 1964, in Onsted.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kay Rinehart; his four children, Katherine (Jack) Boshoven of Severn, Md., Michael Rinehart of Onsted, Elaine Rinehart of Onsted, and Justina (Derek) Auten of Britton, Mich.; brother, Daniel Rinehart of Adrian, Mich.; sister, Rebecca Rinehart of Tallahassee, Fla.; as well as seven grandchildren, Julie and Katie, Megan, Marcus and Mason, and Amanda and Tyler.

David was a longtime member of the Gateway Community Church. He was a junior boys’ Sunday school teacher. He loved singing duets with his wife, Kay, singing in the church choir and participating in the men’s quartets. David wrote many of his own songs and burned them to CDs. David was a scuba diver for the Lenawee County Sheriff Department along with his brother Dan for many years. He loved going to garage and yard sales, metal detecting and collecting coins. He retired from Tecumseh Products after 30-plus years and Blissfield Manufacturing after five years.

A memorial service for David will be held Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, at the Gateway Community Church, 268 S. Main St., Onsted, with Pastor Tom McMichael officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. The service will begin at 3 p.m., a dinner to follow, and a 21-gun salute to honor his military service. Cremation arrangements are entrusted to J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home in Adrian, Mich. Memorial Gifts may be given to family or designated for Gateway Community Church Missionary Fund.

