Harold E. Williams, age 75, of Brooklyn, passed away Nov. 22, 2016. He was born May 22, 1941, to Howard and Julia (Newton) Williams. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service for Harold will be held at a later date. Condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com and memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Lenawee Hospice Home.

