Harold C. Dangler, 89, of Wolf Lake, passed away on January 21. 2022. He was born in Coldwater, Mich., on Wednesday, October 5, 1932, to the late Ray Almon and Edna Margaret (maiden-Lasher) Dangler.

He is survived by four children, David (Mary) Dangler, Mary Jo (Roger) Crane, Donna Marie (Bernard) Nutter and Gary R. Dangler; grandchildren, Myca Holmes, Katie Keats, Sherry Lynn Wyllis, Lisa Wyllis, Tara Nutter and Alicia Dangler; great-grandchildren, Michelle, Ashley, Andrea, Sara, Grace, Piper, Gage, Brett, Elliot, Aidan, Grant, Hudson, Darriona, Christian and Chloe; great-great-grandchildren, Roman, Jaylynn and Brody; two brothers, Don (Sherry) Dangler and Ron Dangler; two sisters, Ilah Howard and Joyce Koone; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Donna B. (maiden-Van Epps) Dangler in 2017; grandson, Brian Nutter; sister, Eleanor Hull and four brothers, Bob, Dean, Marion and Dale Dangler.

Harold retired from Walker Manufacturing (Tenneco) and also had worked at Sparton Corporation. He enjoyed barbeques, hobo dinners, yard work, the great outdoors and fishing. He served his Nation in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Private services will be held with interment at Roseland Memorial Gardens next to his beloved late wife Donna. Arrangements by Arthur-Day Funeral Home, LLC Michigan Center, Mich.