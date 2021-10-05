Juanita Louise Elowsky, 74, passed away on October 2, 2021. Juanita was born on September 8, 1947, in Alpena, Mich., to Myron and Anna (Wozniak) Konwinski. She retired after many years at Ford Motor Co. working in the Saline, Mich., plant. She was a lover of nature and found her greatest peace and joy in spending time in her yard landscaping and gardening. When she couldn’t be in the yard, she enjoyed working on crossword puzzles. Juanita loved the time spent at her grandchildren’s sporting events and was a huge fan of University of Michigan football and basketball.

Juanita will be missed by her children, Bettina (Jeffrey) Taylor, Renee Taylor-Griffin, and Danielle (Kevin) Pequet; siblings, Jeffery, John, Jerel, James, Julian, Joe, Joyce, Jennifer and Jeanne; grandchildren, Emily (Zach) Taylor, Rachel Griffin, Joshua Taylor, Kaitlyn Pequet, Hillary Griffin, Caleb Taylor and Kyler Pequet. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Janet, Jerome and Judy.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Meals on Wheels of Jackson County. Please leave a message of comfort for Juanita’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.