Martha A. Burton, of Grass Lake, 88, passed away on September 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Thelma Snodgrass; husband, Edmond; son, Tommy and brother, Elwood “Squeak” Snodgrass.

Martha is survived by her children, Kenneth Burton, Daniel (Julie) Burton, Roxanne (Vern) Updike, Jim Burton, Jody Howe, Pamela Burton, Kathy Parker, Becky (Gary) Kalahar and Julie Roehm; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; special friends, Barry and Carol Butterfield.

Martha held multiple positions on the Grass Lake Village Council and was an EMT on the Grass Lake Fire Department for several years. She was an avid University of Michigan fan and a Detroit sports fan.

Martha organized the Grass Lake Vegas Club for several years. She will be remembered for her generosity and giving to those in need around the Grass Lake community. Her greatest joy in life was raising her 10 children and she enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow up.

Martha was a member of the Grass Lake United Methodist Church where her funeral services were held on September 27, 2021, with Rev. John White officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grass Lake Community Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 795, Grass Lake, MI 49240.

On behalf of Martha’s family, they would like to thank the Bethany House and Pam Dill, Elara Hospice and Victorian Villa for their compassionate care. Please sign Martha’s guest book at sherwoodfh.com.