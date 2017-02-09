Andrew Rodney Fassett, 64, died Feb. 9, 2017. He was born in Shelby, Mich., Feb. 15, 1952, the son of Rodney James and Grace Evangeline (Mansfield) Fassett and married Sharon Maxwell Feb. 19, 1977 in Gaylord and she survives. In addition to his loving wife, Andy is survived by his parents; three children; 10 grandchildren; four sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews. On Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, the family gathered at 10 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church, Clarklake, until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. with services provided by Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Brooklyn.