Charles Arthur “Charlie” Janke, 85, of Brooklyn, Mich., died peacefully Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home in Jackson. He was born September 2, 1936, in Redford, Mich., to Carl and Evelyn (Pearson) Janke.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 36 years, Janet Glowe-Janke; daughter, Jennifer Robinson and her husband, Brad of Oxford, Miss.; two grandchildren, Zachary and Jacob Robinson; sister, Marmie Zaidan, and many nieces and nephews.

Charlie graduated from Detroit Redford High School (1954) and attended Central Michigan University where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees and played football. He taught and coached for brief stints at Southfield and Milford.

Charlie found his true home at Jackson High School. From 1966 – 2003 he passionately served as the Vikings Cross Country and Track and Field coach. He taught history and physical education until he retired from teaching in 1988. Through his tireless efforts as a driving force in Michigan high school cross country and track and field, Charlie created opportunities for countless young athletes throughout the region.

Charlie helped establish the Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association (MITCA), eventually serving as one of its first presidents. Charlie took the lead in creating, organizing and directing the MITCA indoor track program in the state of Michigan.

Locally, Charlie was instrumental in organizing long-standing meets including the Jensen Cross Country Meet and the Jackson Cross Country Invitational. He started one of the state’s most prestigious track meets, JD’s Trophy Shop Invitational in 1981; it has been renamed the Charlie Janke Invitational. Jackson’s home cross country course at Ella Sharp Park was recently named the Charlie Janke Cross Country Course. Charlie was instrumental in bringing the Class A State Track Finals and the Midwest Meet of Champions to Withington Stadium.

When MITCA was looking for one site to conduct all four MHSAA state cross country meets,

Charlie played a significant role in its consolidation. The MHSAA moved the meet to Michigan International Speedway in 1996; Charlie was an integral part of each of the ensuing 26 meets through 2021. For the past 18 years, Charlie has served as a highly respected official for both sports.

In his 60+ year career, Charlie earned numerous awards. He was inducted into both the Michigan High School Coaches’ and MITCA Halls of Fame. Charlie received the Al Cotton Award, named after the former highly-respected Jackson Citizen Patriot sports editor and given to an individual who has had a major impact on the local sports community.

Charlie loved his family, his friends, old country music, pigs and spending time at the lake. He is described as a “demanding leader, loyal friend and life of the party.”

Charlie will be remembered for his love and knowledge of the sport, his intense discipline and work ethic, his devotion to coaching athletes and mentoring coaches, and encouraging each of us to be a self-champion.

A celebration of life service will be held June 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Jackson High School. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jackson High School Track and Cross-Country program c/o Jack Fairly, 544 Wildwood Ave., Jackson, MI 49201