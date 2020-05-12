Joyce Lane Bailey, 78, of Lake Somerset, Mich., passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home in Jackson, Mich.

She was born on May 6, 1942, in Jackson, Mich., to John P. and Ruth Hannah (Elliott) Lane. She married James L. Bailey on March 28, 1964, in Somerset, and he survives. Joyce lived most of her early life in the Somerset area. She then lived in Jonesville for 20 years before moving back to Somerset.

She graduated from Addison High School in 1960. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Business from Eastern Michigan University. Joyce briefly taught school in the Pinckney school system before becoming the office manager for her husband and son’s accounting firm Bailey, Hodshire & Company in Jonesville. She was a member of the Somerset Congregational Church in Somerset, where she sang in the choir, she was also a member of the Women’s Fellowship and was instrumental in the church’s bi-annual pie sale.

Surviving besides her husband, Jim; is one daughter, Hope (David) Anderson of Marshall, one son, Greg (Patti) Bailey of Hillsdale; two grandchildren, Megan and Ryan; one sister, Gina (Larry) Bauman of Somerset; one brother, John Lane of Jackson; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant son.

Private graveside services will be held at Somerset Cemetery in Somerset, Mich., with Pastor Lucas Miller officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society for lung cancer research, Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home or to the Somerset Congregational Church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, Michigan.

