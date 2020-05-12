John “Jack” Binder

John Charles Binder, 72, passed away on May 8, 2020. He was born on June 7, 1947, in Detroit, Mich., to Joseph and Isabell (Raetzel) Binder. Jack married the love of his life, Janet Reinhart, on October 16, 1976, in Manchester, Mich. He will be remembered for his love of remodeling multiple homes and refurbishing furniture. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix. Jack collected Daisy Air Rifles and Whizzer Motor Bicycles, even attending model shows with his brother, Joe. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War after graduating from Plymouth High School. Jack retired from Michigan Bell after 30 years of service and the University of Michigan after 25 years of service. He enjoyed being with his family, attending family parties, camping, and flea markets. Jack will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jack will be missed by his wife of 43 years, Janet; his children, Jennifer (Anthony) Lombardo of Pittsburgh, Penn., Erin (Jibri Taylor) Binder of Dexter, Mich., and Kari (Jay) Taylor of Adrian, Mich.; sister, Anna May (Bob) Roehm of Michigan; grandchildren A.J., Luke, Cameron, Eliza, Ethan, Skylar, Cierra, Matt, Logan, and Riley; two great-grandchildren Camrynn and Kinsley; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Joe Binder.

Due to COVID–19 mandates, Jack’s family will hold a private gathering and service at Eineder’s Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Manchester Chapel. Private interment to take place at Oak Grove Cemetery, Manchester. Pastor Dillon Burns to officiate. Once Covid-19 mandates are lifted, a public gathering and memorial service will be held. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Manchester United Methodist Church or Arbor Hospice. Please leave a message of comfort for Jack’s family or sign his guestbook at www.einederfuneralhomes.com.