Nancy (Snedeker) Corbett

Nancy Ann Corbett, 90, of Brooklyn, Mich., died Monday, April 27, 2020, at the HFA Hospice Home of Jackson, Michigan. She was born March 1, 1930, in Jackson, Michigan, to Henry and Thekla Sheldon.

Surviving are her son, James A. (Kim) Snedeker; daughter-in-law, Renee Snedeker; grandchildren, Lisa (Leon) Lambert, Julie Bowie, Lindsay Snedeker, Robert (Laura) Snedeker, Jennifer Snedeker, Melissa (Cody) McDaniels and several great-grandchildren.

Nancy was a long-time resident of Vandercook Lake, where she graduated as salutatorian of her class in 1948. Nancy married Gene Snedeker in September 1949 and had two sons, James and David. While raising her family, she was involved with the PTA and Kings Daughters Association. She also worked at Midwest Bank while living in Jackson. She later moved to Okemos, Mich., where she worked at the Michigan Harness Horseman’s Association. She married Jerry Corbett in June 1984 and they moved in 1986 to Orange City, Fla., purchasing a home in the Country Village mobile home park situated on the Orange City Golf Course. She worked as a bookkeeper for three years at the Spring Garden Ranch near Orange City. Jerry preceded her in death in 2011 after 25 years of marriage.

Nancy loved to golf, read, garden, and play card games with friends and family. While residing in her country village home she worked in the sales office, the golf course clubhouse, and enjoyed selling Avon from her golf cart. She also enjoyed playing shuffleboard and bocce ball. She enjoyed watching Michigan State football and basketball games, being a big Spartan fan. She always loved meeting new people, socializing, and being involved with various functions in her community. She practiced her faith as a member of the Christian Science Church and enjoyed volunteering at the Christian Science Reading room in Deland, Fla.

Nancy moved back to Michigan in 2017 to be closer to family and lived at the Brooklyn Living Center in Brooklyn, Mich. She enjoyed meeting her new neighbors and getting involved with the various activities the center provided.

Her family cherished having her close once again and enjoyed having her home to celebrate birthdays and holidays together. She was a very caring mother and grandmother who loved her family very much. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Preceding her in death were her father and mother, one son, David James Snedeker, and two infant children, Sally Ann Snedeker and Steven Gene Snedeker.

According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date with burial to follow at the Roseland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HFA Hospice Home at their address 2150 Kingsbrooke Drive, Jackson, Mich.