Jemma Marie Jackson, our precious gift from God was taken into the hands of our Lord, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Jemma’s family will gather Friday, July 8, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Cement City Baptist Church with her service to follow at 11 a.m. Pastor Drew Woods will serve as celebrant. Interment will be at Cement City Baptist Memorial Gardens.

She was delivered on June 24, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich., to Kyle and Brittany (Clifford) Jackson. Every life is truly special, unique and sacred.

Job 1:21 “The LORD gave, and the LORD has taken away; blessed be the name of the LORD.”

Psalm 34:18 The LORD is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.

Jemma was survived by her dad and mom, Kyle and Brittany; siblings, Ollen, Addi, Emmett, Kuyper and Rowen; maternal grandparents, Charlene (Russell) Reid, Daryl Clifford; paternal grandparents, Kip (Barb) Jackson, Kathy Ruocco; great-grandparents; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution is suggested to the

Cement City Baptist Church. Please leave a message of comfort for Jemma’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.