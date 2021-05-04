Dayle Jon Foor, 74, passed away on April 27, 2021. He was born on October 13, 1946, in Saline, Mich., to Burton and Vivian (Benedict) Foor. Dayle married Carole Green, on September 23, 1976, in Adrian, Mich. Dayle worked in sales for 40 years at Michigan TBA. He enjoyed spending time on the golf course and boating on Clark Lake. He and Carole also looked forward to traveling and spending their winters in Okeechobee, Fla.

Dayle will be missed by his wife, Carole; his children, Cindy (Steve) Allshouse; Jimmy Tate; Tony (Monica) Foor; Wendy (Jerrod) White and Darcie Murry; a sister, Nancy (Milt) Naugle; fourteen grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Burton Foor.

Private services have been held by the family. Memorial contributions are suggested to Brooklyn American Legion Post 315 or memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Dayle’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.