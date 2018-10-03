Dolores Marie Kowalski, 90, went to be with the Lord. She passed away peacefully at home with family and friends under the care of her loving husband Emil, son David, and Great Lakes Hospice Nurse, Susie with the assistance of Comfort Care of Brooklyn. Dolores was born February 28, 1928, in Toledo, Ohio to Victor and Clara (Aubell) Lamarand. Dolores married the love of her life, Emil Kowalski on July 10, 1948, and they recently celebrated their 70th anniversary with family. She was always kind and loving to all she met.

She worked for Central Catholic High School from 1963-1999 where she became the food director of the Toledo Catholic Diocese, receiving awards for her accomplishments including her work for hiring and helping handicapped people. Dolores was a humble person. She enjoyed golfing, dancing, cards, gardening, was an avid reader and loved all her pets. She loved being with her family and friends at Vineyard Lake and at Seven Lakes in Fort Myers, Fla., in the winter. She will be missed by all the people she touched but mostly by her loving husband, Emil; son, David; five grandchildren, Jeff, Julie, Jennifer, Alex and A.J.; three great-grandchildren, Valerie, Olivia and Liberty; nieces Sue and Pat, and nephew Tom. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Daniel; daughter, Deborah; brother, Victor Lamarand, Jr.; and sisters, Virginia and Annabelle

Dolores’s family and friends will gather together Sunday, October 7, 2018, from 4-8 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel in Brooklyn with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church on Monday, October 8, 2018, at 10 a.m. where she will lie in state from 9 a.m. until time of Mass. Fr. Bob Pienta will serve as celebrant with burial following at St. Joseph Shrine Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Cascades Humane Society or Charity of one’s choice. Please leave a message of comfort for Dolores’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.