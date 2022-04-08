Joyce A. Jackson, of South Shore Wamplers Lake, Brooklyn, Mich., passed away April 5, 2022, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home in Jackson, Mich. She was born in Bay City the daughter of John and Fidelis (Graveline) Harbourne.

Joyce graduated from Lincoln Park High School in 1950 and married Paul L. Jackson the same year. They had three loving children together. She worked as a hostess at Jerry’s Pub for many years and made hundreds of lifelong friends while working there that she treasured.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Julie Jackson of Wamplers Lake; son, Matthew Jackson of Nobleton, Fla.; grandsons, Jordan Richardson of Portland, Ore., Cori Jackson of Eustis, Fla, and great-grandchildren, Brett and Aurora. She was predeceased by Paul, son, Brett, her parents, sisters, Lita Coble and Lila Walters, and brother, Jackie Harbourne.

The family would like to thank the staff at HFA Hospice Home for the wonderful care she received. There will be a celebration of life for Joyce at Jerry’s Pub & Restaurant on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 1 p.m.