Claudette J. Branch, 84, of Onsted, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at West Hickory Haven Nursing Center in Milford. She was born on July 11, 1937, in Stockbridge, the daughter of Claude and Ila Bell (Farrington) Cook. Claudette graduated from Onsted High School in 1956. She married her high school sweetheart, Jack Branch, on June 6, 1959, in Onsted. He preceded her in death on November 17, 2014. Claudette retired from Onsted Community Schools after several years as the high school secretary. She also worked at Groeb Farms and with her husband at Branch and Son Inc. of Onsted.

Claudette loved being with family, especially watching her children and later her grandchildren participate in sporting events and school activities.

Surviving Claudette are her four children, Franklin Branch of Vineyard Lake, Kimberly (Fred) Cauley of Brighton, Kendall (Jane) Branch of Addison and Gerald (Jennifer) Branch of Onsted; proud grandmother of nine grandchildren, Rachel (Johnathan) Keene, Jacqueline (Derek) Howe, Elisa Cauley, Monica (Justin) Boyd and Gregory (Alicia) Cauley, Kennedy Branch, Holden (Kayla) Branch and Kaidyn Branch and Cody C. Branch; nine great-grandchildren, Ellionna, Ethan, Elayna, Landunn, Briella, Benson, Madeleine, Andrew and Lane; a brother, Kenneth (Patsy) Cook of Hillsdale, a sister-in-law, Jackie Cook of North Adams and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, daughter-in-law, Diane Branch, parents and a brother, Richard Cook.

Funeral Services for Claudette will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Gateway Community Church in Onsted with Pastor Fritz Kruse officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Shade Cemetery in Onsted. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison and on Saturday at the church for one hour prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.