Brenda Sue Hudson, 58, of Norvell Township, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the Medilodge of Capital Area, Lansing, Mich. She was born in Jackson, Mich., on Saturday, January 12, 1963, to the late Robert T. and Geraldine E. (Kadwell) Hudson. Brenda is survived by three sisters, Cynthia (Rick) Morin, of Monroe, Deborah Hudson of Norvell Township and Sara (Ron) Buswell of Munith; nephew, Christopher Morin; nieces, Kaitlyn Morin and Amanda (Tom) Houk; aunts and uncles, Howard Hudson, Paul and Debra Hudson, Joan (John) Seckinger, Ruthann and Bob Niemi, Donna Hudson and her favorite feline, Cocoa.

Brenda enjoyed playing cards, crafting, jigsaw and crossword puzzles, reading books and her cats.

Cremation has taken place and a time of fellowship will be held at Arthur-Day Funeral Home on Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Contributions in her memory are directed to her family to help defray final expenses or the Cascades Humane Society.