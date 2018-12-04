Joshua Richardson, 29, of Evansville, Ind., died Saturday, November 24, 2018, as a result of a cerebral bleed while surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 4, 1989, in Battle Creek, Mich., to John and Amy (Parker) Richardson.

Joshua was a 2008 graduate of Lumen Christi Catholic High School where he was a member of the fishing team. He received his associate’s degree in business from Jackson Community College in 2010 and continued to study at Central Michigan University where he met his wife, Sarah. Josh and Sarah were married on August 17, 2013, and they built their life together in Evansville where Josh worked for Toyota. He was a loving husband, son, and brother.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Sarah, are his parents, Amy Richardson of Jackson, Mich., and John and Shelly Richardson, of Irons, Mich.; his brother, Luke Richardson of Kalamazoo, Mich.; along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Josh was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hal and Linda Parker, and James and Mary Richardson.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 8, 2018, from 1-4 p.m. at the Hudson American Legion, 16113 Cadmus Road, Hudson, MI 49247

Memorial contributions in honor of Josh may be made to Lumen Christi Fishing Club, 3483 Spring Arbor Road, Jackson, MI 49203

“You can’t stop the change, any more than you can stop the sun from setting.” – Shmi Skywalker

Local arrangements are being handled by the Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson. Friends can share memories and words of comfort online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.