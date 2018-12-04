Her legacy . . . Bonnie Jean Knapp, 76, passed away November 30, 2018. She was born on December 20, 1941, in Jackson, Mich., to Walker and Dorothy (Pelham)Black. Bonnie retired as a property manager for Deardorf Properties after 29 years of service. She worked at Country Market in Brooklyn for 19 years, retiring in 2018. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother who loved to work, watch sports, and shop. Bonnie loved cheering on her grandchildren in any sport that they played and also taking trips to Detroit to watch the Tigers’ Baseball games.

Her family . . . Bonnie will be missed by her children, Pamela Knapp of Brooklyn; Brenda (David) Hubbard of Onsted; her grandchildren, Sheena (Mike) Cate, Seth Hubbard, Sydnee Hubbard; her sister, Betty (Doug) Marsh; and her niece and nephews, Terri (Kirk) Lindahl; Rodney (Mary) Moore and Doug (Sue) Moore. She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Jim and Randy Knapp and sister, Barbara Black.

Her farewell . . . Bonnie’s family and friends will gather from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel in Brooklyn. Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 6, 2018, at the funeral home. A gathering will take place at 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Great Lakes Caring Hospice. Please leave a message of comfort for Bonnie’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.