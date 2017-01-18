His legacy . . . Gary Carroll, age 61, of Cement City, passed away Jan. 18, 2017, at home under the loving care of his family and Great Lakes Caring Hospice. He was born Jan. 16, 1956, in Monroe, Mich., the son of Sterling and Margaret (Hartman) Carroll. Gary was employed as a tree climber for many years. He was an avid fisherman, woodworker and tinkerer. Gary will be sadly missed by his many friends and family

His family . . . Gary is survived by his niece, Rosemary (Brian) Pawlicki; nephew, John Decker; brother, Rick Carroll; three great-nieces, Chelsea, Taylor and Lynsie. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Rita Decker.

His farewell . . . A natural farewell has taken place. In Gary’s honor, memorial donations may be shared with Great Lakes Caring Hospice. Please sign Gary’s guestbook at www.borekjennings.com or leave a message of comfort for the Carroll family by calling 877-231-7900.