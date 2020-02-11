Her legacy . . . Josephine Carmela Stewart, 97, joined her husband Arthur “Bud” in heaven on February 7, 2020. She was born on June 4, 1922, in Springfield, Mass., to Francesca and Vincenza (Lucci) Dunia. While working at Westinghouse, Jo met and later married the love of her life, Arthur “Bud” Stewart, on November 22, 1947.

In 1972, they moved to Kissimmee, Fla., became members of the Bible Baptist Church, and were quite active with Gideon’s, delivering Bibles, as well as many other church activities. They then moved to Orlando and became involved in the Downtown Baptist Church, Young at Heart and the Friendship Club. In March 2016, Jo moved to Michigan to be closer to her family, she resided at the Brooklyn Living Center and finally at Countryside Care Center. Jo loved people and touched the hearts and lives of everyone she met with her caring spirit and sense of honor. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her family . . . Jo will be missed by her children, James (Janet) Stewart, Christine Stewart, Elaine (Jed) Herbert, Joan Bircheat (Carl Farmer) and John (Joanne) Stewart; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur, daughter, Nancy, parents and seven siblings.

Her farewell . . . Jo’s family and friends will gather at Osceola Memory Gardens, 1717 Old Boggy Creek Road, Kissimmee, Fla., at a date to be determined. She will be laid to rest with Bud at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Please leave a message of comfort for Jo’s family at 877-231-7900 or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.