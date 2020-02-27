Frances Jeanne Hubbard, 86 of Onsted passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020, at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital.

She was born on December 27, 1933, in Adrian, Mich., to William and Anna (Filter) Weitenhagen. On June 15, 1952, she married James Hubbard in Adrian, and he survives. Fran had been a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church for over 60 years, and a member of the lady’s guild. She had been a member of the Onsted Get Together Club, The Twin Club, Cub Scouts Den Mother, The Red Hat Club, Lazy Sam’s Camping Club, and served two terms as Cambridge Township Treasurer.

Fran loved her social life which included playing cards, trips to the casino, reading books, bird watching, and creating crafts as she and Jim traveled to craft shows to display their creations and display them at the Country Workshop in Springville. Fran’s biggest passion was the time she was able to spend with her family which included her brother and sisters, nieces and nephews, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and countless friends in her 86 years.

In addition to her husband of 67 years, Jim; she is survived by her children, William (Debbie) Hubbard of Florida, Laura (Michael) Gast of Onsted, Matthew Hubbard of Michigan City, Ind., Daniel (Samantha) Hubbard of Onsted, and David (Brenda) Hubbard of Onsted; a sister, Phyllis (Willis) Sipes of Adrian; 18 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Amy Hubbard in infancy; a grandson, Jay Ohlman; three sisters, Fern Krueger, Hazel Weitenhagen, and Edna Hodge; and a brother, William Weitenhagen.

At Fran’s request cremation has taken place. A visitation will be held at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 3 – 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 11151 U.S. 12, Brooklyn, MI 49230, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service with Pastor Joel Sarrault officiating. Interment will be at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian, at a future date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church or to the Parkinson's Support Group of Adrian.