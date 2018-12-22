Her legacy . . . Edna Otts, 96, passed away December 12, 2018. She was born on March 30, 1922, in Detroit, Mich., to August and Johanna (Zanger) Frank. Edna married the love of her life, Tony Otts. “Ony” as she was affectionately known, served our country honorably in the Army during WW II. She worked for Chrysler, retiring after 20 years. Ony was a member of St. Rita’s Catholic Church and enjoyed golfing. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her family . . . Ony will be missed by her daughter, Gayle (Michael) Olszewski; grandchildren, Paul (Fawn) Olszewski, Michelle Olszewski and Rebecca (Jason) Provancher and their son, Tristan; three nephews, Brian (Susan) Sheridan, Michael (Jeanne) Sheridan and Richard (Carol) Sheridan. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Tony.

Her farewell . . . Ony’s family and friends will gather Thursday, December 20, 2018, at St. Rita’s Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. with Rev. Tom Helfrich, OSFS, serving as celebrant. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Rita’s Catholic Church. Please leave a message of comfort for Edna’s family at 877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.