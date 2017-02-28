Jonathan Charles White

Johnathan Charles White, age 35, of Clarklake, went home to be with the Lord Feb. 28, 2017. He is survived by his parents, Chris and Cynthia White of Clarklake; step-brother Brad White of Texas; grandmother Beatrice Burden of Richmond, Mich.; aunts, uncles and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Chuck and Jean White of Michigan Center and John F. Burden of Richmond.

Jonathan graduated from the University of Michigan in 2006 and was an employee of the university for over ten years. In 1994 he won the Mid-American Series Ice Racing Championship. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, riding his 4-wheeler, and using his technical and mechanical talents to keep various items in prime operating condition. In summary, Jonathan could be described as someone who was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was a kind, caring and loving person.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Rita’s Catholic Church, Clarklake, Saturday, March 11, 2017, at 11 a.m. with Father Thomas Helfrich, O.S.F.S. officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time. His cremated remains will be interred privately on the family lot in Leoni Cemetery. Contributions in his memory are directed to The Heinz C. Prechter Bipolar Research Fund Office, Office of Development, 100 Oakbrook Drive, Suite 100, Ann Arbor, MI 48104-6815. Arrangements by Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center, Mich.