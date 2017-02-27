Joan Truman, age 85, of Jackson, formerly of Clarklake, passed away Feb. 27, 2017 at the Jackson County Medical Care Facility under the care of the staff and Great Lakes Caring Hospice.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ernest J. Truman Sr., three children, Tracy Kemmer, Dayna Truman and Ernest J. Truman Jr., two grandchildren, Jessica (Nathan) Pepper and Nick (Lindsay) Rudolph, four great-grandchildren, Colton and Reagan Pepper, Braison and Lainey Rudolph, her sister, Nancy Baxter, sister-in-law, Helen Barrett, several nieces and nephews, and her beloved cat Dusty. She was preceded in death by her brother, Teddy Baxter and her parents, Theodore and Mary (Grill) Baxter.

She retired from the Inland Adrian General Motors Plant, was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved attending her grandchildren’s activities, and was always the bedrock of the family.

Truman has been cremated. Private family services will be held at Summit Cemetery in Williamston.