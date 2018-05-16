James Daniel Campbell, Jr., 67, passed away March 28, 2018. He was born on October 22, 1950, in Pontiac, Mich., to James and Ethel (Dail) Campbell. Jim married the love of his life, Shellie Dunigan, on December 31, 1980, in Drayton Plains, Mich. Jim served honorably in the Vietnam War then went on to work for GM Truck and Bus, Local 594 retiring in 2002. Before retirement, Jim earned his associates degree from Washtenaw Community College and attended Eastern Michigan University where he was studying to become a teacher. Jim enjoyed gardening with Mike Mannor, the outdoors, and camping with family in Mesick, Mich. He loved sports, especially volleyball which he and his wife Shellie played for many years.

Jim, a strong man, was the type who would give the shirt off his back and helped many people who were less fortunate throughout his life. In his younger days, his friends called him “Uncle Honey” and he was influenced by his Uncle Max growing up. Jim took Uncle Max and his brother-in-law Quentin traveling in their final days. Above all, he loved his family and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His family . . . Jim will be missed by his wife, Shellie; daughter, Tammy Campbell; sister, Diana Asbel; nieces, Sherrie (Robert Tarnowski), Gati, and Kimberly (John) Ecker; nephews, Scott (Anne) Aubry, Larry (Alona Starostanko) Aubry, Russell (Marina “Fred”) Asbel and Lee Asbel; a great-niece, Jossalyn “Gracie” Ecker; great–nephews Johnny Ecker and Kevin Aubry; sister and brother-in-law Diane and Denny Levitt, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Linda Aubry.

His farewell . . . Jim’s family and friends will gather from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel in Brooklyn where his farewell will be held at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to American Legion Wilber-Bartlett Post #315. Please leave a message of comfort for Jim’s family at 877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.