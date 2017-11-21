His legacy . . . Henry Chester Zaszczurynski, 87, passed away November 19, 2017. He was born on January 22, 1930, in Detroit, Mich. to Anthony and Cecilia (Szymczak) Zaszczurynski. Hank married the love of his life, Barbara Paden, in 1953 in Milan, Mich. Hank served honorably in the United States Army and retired from Ford Motor Company of Ypsilanti. He was a member of St. Rita’s Catholic Church and enjoyed golfing and hunting. Above all he loved his family and animals. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His family . . . Hank will be missed by his grandchildren, Jacob and Jesse Zaszczurynski; brother, Stanley A. Zaszczurynski; nephew, Stanley “Mike” (Bonnie) Zaszczurynski; and daughter-in-law, Janet Zaszczurynski. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara and three children, Cathy, Steve and Jim Zaszczurynski.

His farewell . . . Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, November 24, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church, 10720 Hayes Road, Clarklake, with Rev. Thomas Helfrich, OSFS as celebrant. Family and friends will gather from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Rita Catholic Church. Please leave a message of comfort for Hank’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.