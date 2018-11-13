His legacy . . . John Steven Zook, 66, passed away November 9, 2018. He was born on November 1, 1952, in Detroit, Mich., to Dr. Jack and Doris (James) Zook. John was owner of John Zook Construction, a residential builder who specialized in building custom homes in the area. He has made a big impact to the lake community through building and rehabbing 50+ homes on Lake Columbia and surrounding lake communities. He enjoyed lake living and took pride in building beautiful lake homes for all the homeowners he worked with. John also enjoyed golf in his spare time and was on a golf league. He was a giving man who would do anything for anyone in need and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His family . . . John will be missed by his mother, Doris; daughter, Amanda (Tyler Larkin) Zook; son, Dr. Jonathan (Dr. Leslie) Zook; two grandchildren, Schain and Micah; a brother, Larry Zook; a sister, Janet (Steve) Douglass; and his companion, Kathleen Court. He is preceded in death by his father, Dr. Jack Zook.

His farewell . . . John’s family and friends will gather Friday, November 16, 2018, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel where his service will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Hunter serving as celebrant. Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for John’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.