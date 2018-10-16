Michael Alan Howard, 71, of Onsted, passed away suddenly at Michigan Medicine, the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. He was born on May 19, 1947, in Adrian, the son of Dennison K. and F. Lucille (Cole) Howard. Mike graduated from Onsted High School in 1965. He enjoyed a stalwart sports career in football, basketball, baseball, and track. Mike then graduated from Siena Heights University with a Bachelor of Arts in accounting.

He proudly served our county in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Mike was a controller for Tecumseh Products for 20 years and then Collins & Aikman of Manchester where he retired in 2007. Mike was a kind, funny, selfless man who volunteered many hours to the community, especially the Onsted American Legion, Durkee-Seager Post #550 where he was a proud member of the honor guard and former financial officer. He enjoyed collecting coins, NASCAR memorabilia, and reading, which challenged his intellect and gave untold knowledge on numerous subjects. He was a friend to many and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Surviving Mike are his three children, Jamie Micah (Jacob) Brown of Whitmore Lake, Aaron Michael Howard of Farmington Hills and Kendra Michelle Howard of Lansing; their mother, Diana Howard of Farmington Hills; two grandchildren, Olivia Paige Howard and Zackary Howard Rafter; two brothers; Larry (Lorrie) Howard of Naples, Fla. and Jack (Paula) Howard of Terre Haute, Ind; one sister, Denise (Robert) Gentner of Brooklyn and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Courtney Mykelle Howard and his parents.

Funeral Services for Mike will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 18, 2018, at the Dunn Chapel, Brown Van Hemert Funeral Home in Onsted with Chaplin, Frank Bolak officiating. Full military honors will follow under the direction of the Onsted American Legion, Durkee-Seager Post #550. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.