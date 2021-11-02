John L. Pelham was born in Jackson, Mich., on February 22, 1947, the son of Jack and Virginia (Adams) Pelham of Cement City. He attended Cement City Schools, graduating in the class of 1965. John proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1965 through 1969. He spent 18 months in Vietnam and was awarded three purple heart medals, an expert rifleman medal, and several other decorations.

After being honorably discharged from the Marine Corps, he enrolled at the University of Michigan. John was a lifelong Michigan sports fan, especially Michigan football, holding season tickets for over thirty years. He was employed as the area manager for Crescive Die and Tool in Milan, Mich. He retired from Manchester Stamping.

John met his wife, Diana (Turner), in 1993, and after a long engagement, they were married in Adrian on August 28, 2004. They resided in Tecumseh before moving to Temperance in 2012.

John was an avid golfer and was a member of the LCGA for many years. John and Diana vacationed in the southern states, playing golf on the Robert Trent Jones Trail. He also enjoyed his swimming pool.

John passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 15, 2021. He will be remembered for his smile and sense of humor and willingness to help anyone that needed help. John made friends quickly and was able to talk to anyone. For several years, he gladly helped Diana and his sister-in-law, Anita, at Still Delaney’s Lounge in Toledo, where he enjoyed talking with many of the customers who became his friends.

John is survived by his loving wife, Diana; his step-mother, Mary Lou Pelham; a step-brother, Dino Pelham; and sisters-in-law, Norma (Butch) O’Lone Alice (Dave) Phillips, Jackie Daily, Gerry (Phil) Halsey, Anita Turner; a sister, Sharon Williams; two sons, Brian and Troy Pelham, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Diana’s parents, William and Helena Turner; a brother-in-law, Denny Daily; a niece, Emily Halsey, and a nephew, Ethan Halsey.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Capaul Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to capaulfuneralhome.com

A memorial gathering and celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 14, from noon to 4 p.m. at Rod Park Community Room in Dundee. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in John’s memory can be made to the Disabled American Veterans.