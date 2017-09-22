Ray W. Halberstadt, 90, of Cambridge Township, Mich., passed away, Sept. 21, 2017. He was born Sept. 10, 1927, in Monroe, Mich., the son of Ross & Blanche (Benore) Halberstadt.

Ray graduated from Deerfield High School and went on to serve his country in the U. S. Army. He then went on to earn a bachelors degree from Adrian College. On June 12, 1955, he married Irene Turner in Hillsdale, Mich., she survives. Ray served on the Irish Hills Fire Department and was a volunteer rescue diver for the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Department. He was scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 37 in Onsted. Ray was a longtime member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Brooklyn, where he taught Sunday School for over 20 years. He was also a member of the Onsted American Legion Post #550 Durkee-Seager.

In addition to his wife, Irene; he is survived by his children, Marie Mehler, Mark (Tracey) Halberstadt, Frank Halberstadt and Ruth Halberstadt; three grandsons; one great-grandson and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Blanche Halberstadt; two brothers, George and Ivan Halberstadt; three sisters, Susie Mae Bonini, Belle Kelsey and Marie Halberstadt in infancy; and son-in-law, Howard Mehler.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 at 11 a.m. at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Hwy., Adrian, Mich., with Rev. Earl Brown officiating. Burial will be in Locust Corners Cemetery, Pittsford Township, Mich., with military honors performed by the Onsted American Legion Post #550 honor guard.

Visitation will be on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, from 4 to 8 p.m. and also on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.